New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter's residence here in the national capital.

The Lok Sabha Speaker met the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "Met the Honorable Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence."

"During this, various topics were discussed with him," Birla wrote in Hindi.

The meeting came weeks after the Monsoon session of Parliament concluded.

The Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament which commenced on July 20, 2023, was adjourned sine die on August 11. The Session provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 23 days.

During the Session, 20 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 5 Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. 22 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 25 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. One Bill each was withdrawn with the leave of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

The total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session is 23.

A Bill replacing the Ordinance, namely, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 which was promulgated by the President before the Monsoon Session, was considered and passed by the Houses.

The Bill empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

During the session, a no-confidence motion in the Council of Ministers moved by Gaurav Gogoi was discussed for approx 20 hours. 60 Members including Ministers participated in the discussion, which was replied to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Motion was defeated by the House via voice vote.

The productivity of the Lok Sabha was approximately 45 per cent and that of the Rajya Sabha was approximately 63 per cent. (ANI)

