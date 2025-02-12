New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

In his message Birla said that Guru's teaching spread equality, harmony and brotherhood aimed at eradicating the evil practices.

"Tributes to Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. With the message of social harmony and brotherhood, he emphasized on making the world more beautiful. His teachings spread equality, harmony, justice and brotherhood and aim at eradicating the evil practices. The life of Sant Shiromani and his teachings will continue to guide mankind for ages," Birla said.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Guru Sant Ravidas was a great Saint, philosopher, poet, social reformer in India during the 15th century.

He was one of the most famous and leading stars of the nirguna sampradaya (sant parampara) and was one of the prominent leaders of the North Indian Bhakti movement. He also worked against the system of untouchability in society by the higher caste people for lower caste people.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Ravidas' messages filled with spirit of service will always remain a guide for the welfare of the weak and deprived sections.

"Respectful salutations and salutations to revered Saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to eradicating discrimination from society. His messages filled with the spirit of service, harmony and brotherhood will always remain a guide for the welfare of the weak and deprived sections of society," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

