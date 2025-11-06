New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy" as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Poll body said that the "voters are welcome at the polling station."

"#LoktantraKaTyohar...Bihar is ready. Welcome to all voters at the polling station. #BiharElections2025," ECI wrote on X.

The first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state's 243 seats, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their ballots.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm; however, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Strongman Anant Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav are also competing in the first phase. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase from Janshakti Janta Dal.

According to the Election Commission, there are 10.72 lakh "new electors" and 7.78 lakh voters are in the age group of 18-19 years. The total population of these constituencies, as stated by the Election Commission, is 6.60 crore.

Presiding officers have handed over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to polling agents ahead of the polling day.

Central City Patna Superintendent of Police Diksha said all arrangements have been made for smooth and peaceful polling in the city.

"Area domination will be done, and patrolling parties will conduct raids tonight. From morning, there will be checks at the zonal and super zonal levels. Quick Response Teams have been formed. Communication channels have been established. We expect voters to vote peacefully. Women-specific and disability-friendly booths have been set up. CAPF and State Police have been deployed at polling stations. Boats have also been arranged for polling parties," she said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. (ANI)

