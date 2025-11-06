Mumbai, November 6: The Indian equity markets are reopening on Thursday, November 6, and having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Interglobe Aviation Limited ( NSE: INDIGO), Indian Hotels Company Limited ( NSE: INDHOTEL) , Whirlpool of India ( NSE: WHIRLPOOL) , Berger Paints India ( NSE: BERGEPAINT) , and Firstsource Solutions ( NSE: FSL) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Thursday, November 6.

On November 4, the Indian stock market ended with significant losses on profit booking, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex ended with a loss of 519 points, or 0.62%, at 83,459.15, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,597.65, down 166 points, or 0.64%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.26% and 0.69%, respectively.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, November 6

Interglobe Aviation Limited ( NSE: INDIGO)

On November 4, InterGlobe Aviation Limited reported a net loss of INR 2,582.10 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), widening from INR 986.7 crore in the same period last year, primarily due to currency movements.

Indian Hotels Company Limited ( NSE: INDHOTEL)

Indian Hotels Company Limited announced its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26) on November 4, reporting a net profit of INR 285 crore.

Whirlpool of India ( NSE: WHIRLPOOL)

Whirlpool of India on November 4 reported a decline of 21.9% in consolidated net profit at INR 41.80 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26). The company had posted a net profit of INR 53.53 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of US-based Whirlpool Corporation.

Berger Paints India ( NSE: BERGEPAINT)

Berger Paints India on Tuesday reported a 23.53% decline in consolidated net profit at INR 206.38 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26), on account of lower sales of exterior products and increased investments in brand building.

Firstsource Solutions ( NSE: FSL)

Firstsource Solutions announced a strategic investment in Lyzr.ai, a cutting-edge enterprise AI agent infrastructure platform that enables organisations to build secure, reliable, and interconnected AI agents anchored by comprehensive knowledge bases, orchestration, and robust responsible AI governance.

It must be noted that investors lost more than INR 2 lakh crore on November 4 as the cumulative market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to below INR 470 lakh crore from INR 472.5 lakh crore in the previous session.

