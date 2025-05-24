Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee, announced that the sacred idol of Lord Shiva will be installed in the Ram Temple on May 31.

"Yesterday, all the required idols reached the temple. Now, the trust will begin the work of Pran Pratishtha... Lord Shiva's idol will be installed on May 31. From June 3, prayers of all the idols will begin... The construction of the temple is moving towards its completion... Sapt Mandir is completed. 90% of the 'Parkota' work will be completed by June-July... The 'Parkota' work will be completed by September... We are hopeful that the entire construction of the temple will be completed by the end of this year...,' he said.

The 'Parkota' work work refers to the circumambulation path around the main temple complex.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex is constructing seven temples, featuring statues of revered sages and significant figures from Hindu mythology. It will have idols of Rishi Valmiki: The legendary author of the Ramayana epic; Rishi Agastya: Vedic sage known for his spiritual wisdom; Rishi Vishvamitra: A sage who played a pivotal role in Rama's journey; Guru Vashishta: The family priest and mentor of Lord Rama; Ahalya: A devoted wife who was redeemed by Rama's touch; Shabari: A tribal woman who offered fruits to Rama during his exile and Nishadraj: The king of the Nishad tribe who supported Rama during his exile.

He added that the construction of the exhibition and auditorium has also started, with completion slated for March 2026. Devotees will be allowed access to all parts of the temple within the next two months,

"The construction of the exhibition and auditorium has begun recently. They will be completed by March 2026... Regarding the temple, devotees will be allowed to go to all parts of it within the next two months..' he said.

Earlier on Friday, Nripendra Mishra informed about the installation of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman on the first floor of the Ram Temple.

He added that by September-October, the remaining construction work on the Ram Mandir will also be finalised.

"Preparations are complete, including essential works like waterproofing and repellency, which will continue as needed. However, the core construction of the main temple will be finalised, marking a historic milestone. The remaining construction within the temple premises is on track for completion by September-October, per the planned schedule. The Pushkarni water reservoir at the centre has been completed. By the end of 2025, all construction projects initiated in 2020 are expected to be fully realised," he said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple have also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

