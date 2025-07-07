Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of West Bengal in the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure area over gangetic West Bengal and strong monsoon flow, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across Kolkata and in parts of South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and North 24 Parganas districts in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Monday, it said in a bulletin.

"The low-pressure area over gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over south west gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood... It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during the next two days," it said.

"In view of the system and strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some pockets of the city, as well as in some South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours," the weatherman said.

