New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): LPG customers in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi will soon have the option to choose distributors from where they want their LPG refill delivered.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the pilot phase will be launched shortly and consumers will be able to choose their "Delivering Distributor" from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).

While booking an LPG refill through mobile app/customer portal using registered login, customers will be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating shall be displayed.

They can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery.

"The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice, but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings," the statement said.

Additionally, customers can also book their LPG refills through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. (ANI)

