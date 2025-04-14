New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new train from Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, BR Ambedkar's birthplace, to New Delhi via Kota on the eve of his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and other senior leaders attended via videoconferencing.

Also Read | Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Man Accused of Raping and Killing 5-Year-Old Girl in Hubballi Dies in Police Firing.

Vaishnaw said the new train connecting Ambedkar's birthplace with New Delhi is a tribute to his work and role as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Besides the train, he added that the Railways is planning to launch a Bharat Gaurav train to connect the Panchteerath -- his place of birth, education, where he adopted Buddhism, place of death, and his cremation site -- to facilitate visits for his followers.

Also Read | Noida Road Accident: ITS Dental College HR Head Rohit Raj Dies After His Car Hits by Truck on Yamuna Expressway.

Calling the new train - Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Kota-New Delhi 20155/56 Express - a gift to the state on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, CM Yadav said it will improve connectivity with Delhi.

"The economic and social development of the state will get a boost and passengers will be able to avail easy, convenient and economical travel," Yadav said.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said, "During its daily normal operation, the train will start from Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 3.30 pm every day and reach New Delhi at 4.25 am the next day morning via Indore, Ujjain and Kota."

He added in its return journey, the train will start from New Delhi at 11.25 pm and reach its last station at Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 12.50 pm the next day.

Kumar said the train would cover 848 km in 13 hours, connecting 15 important cities and destinations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)