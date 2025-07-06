New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Samvidhan Sadan on his Birth Anniversary on Sunday.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda; Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Members of Parliament, former Members, and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee on this occasion.

According to a release, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh, and the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, PC Modi, also paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee.

A booklet containing Dr Mookerjee's profile, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in both Hindi and English, was presented to the dignitaries attending the function.

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (1901-1953) was a distinguished Indian politician, barrister, educationist, and social reformer. In 1934, he became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta at the age of 33.

Dr. Mookerjee played a vital role in providing humanitarian relief during the Bengal famine in 1943. He also served as India's first Minister for Industry and Supply. He also laid the foundation for India's industrial development by establishing three major public sector undertakings, Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, the Sindri Fertiliser Corporation, and the Hindustan Aircraft Factory (now Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). A staunch advocate of national unity, his legacy is defined by his unwavering commitment to education, nationalism, and the vision of a united and strong India.

The portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was unveiled by the then President of India, R. Venkataraman, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (erstwhile Parliament House) on May 31, 1991, in recognition of his outstanding services to the nation. (ANI)

