Amritsar (Pb), Aug 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of Lt Col A S Baath, one of the two pilots of an Army helicopter that crashed into Ranjit Singh Dam lake near Pathankot on August 3, were consigned to flames on Tuesday with full military honours.

He was a resident of Labh Nagar Colony in Amritsar. His 13-year-old son lit the pyre.

Baath is survived by his mother, wife, son and a brother.

His body was recovered on Sunday evening after an intensive search operation.

The Rudra helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation wing had crashed into the lake on August 3 when it was carrying out a training sortie.

A multi-agency team was carrying out the search and rescue operation. It has already recovered the wreckage of the chopper along with some pilot gear.

The chopper belonged to the Army's Pathankot-based Aviation Squadron.

