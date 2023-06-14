Srinagar, Jun 14 (PTI) Lt Gen ADS Aujla on Wednesday relinquished the command of the Army's strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps which looks after the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the anti-terrorism operation in the Kashmir valley.

Lt Gen Aujla hands over the baton to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and has been posted as the new Master General Sustenance at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm Reaches 330 KM South of Karachi, Gas Supplies to Industries Suspended.

"On relinquishing the command of #ChinarCorps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla paid homage at the Chinar War Memorial in memory of the #bravehearts who laid down their lives in service to the #Nation," the Chinar Corps said on Twitter.

In his farewell message, the outgoing Corps Commander thanked all ranks of Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPF, civil administration and citizens for their support in bringing peace and harmony in Kashmir, the Chinar Corps said.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Fire: Blaze at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Doused, Operations Resume.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ghai will assume the command of the Chinar Corps on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here.

After taking over, Lt Gen Ghai paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial and addressed and interacted with troops of Chinar Corps. He exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in "pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir".

The new Corps commander encouraged all ranks to take additional steps required to connect with citizens in order to jointly work towards peace and development, the spokesperson said.

The new Chinar Corps commander greeted the citizens of Kashmir and reiterated his commitment to closely work with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the improved security parameters in the Valley and expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control will boost the overall security situation.

"He called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to address the scourge of terrorism," the defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Ghai said together with the support of all community members, Kashmir will move a step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers.

Lt Gen Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments, the spokesperson said.

As Colonel General Staff, he has served in the division deployed for counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and was a brigadier at Military Operations Directorate in Army Headquarters, the official said.

In his command tenures, he has commanded a battalion in the Western Sector followed by command of a brigade and a division on the Northern Borders. He is a postgraduate from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Tamil Nadu), Higher Command Course, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi, the official said.

Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen Ghai held an important appointment in Northern Command as Major General General Staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)