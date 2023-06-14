Kolkata, June 14: A minor fire that broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday was successfully extinguished, officials said. The passengers were evacuated safely and operations have resumed. Kolkata Airport Fire: Blaze Erupts Inside 3C Departure Terminal Building in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Watch Video).

"There was a minor fire and smoke on the check-in area portal D at 9:12 pm and fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and the check-in process was suspended due to the presence of smoke in the check-in area. Check-in and operation have been resumed now," Airport Authority of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata said in a tweet. Fire Breaks out at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

"A fire broke out at Kolkata Airport 3C departure terminal building," an airport official told ANI earlier. "A fire broke out at the D portal check-in counter. Due to smoke, pax & staff were evacuated from the terminal building. No injuries were reported. The fire has been extinguished. The normal operation is being restored," CISF said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)