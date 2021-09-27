New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Monday took over as the new director general of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

He has taken charge of the NCC at a time the Defence M inistry is looking at making it more relevant.

The ministry on September 16 appointed a 15-member committee that included cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni and industrialist Anand Mahindra to carry out a comprehensive review of the NCC and suggest ways to improve its overall functioning,

Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into The Parachute Regiment in 1987.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun as well as the NCC.

The officer served as a company commander in a counter-insurgency environment in Nagaland and the Siachen Glacier.

He has commanded a Special Forces Battalion in Kashmir, a mountain brigade and an infantry division on the Line of Control.

