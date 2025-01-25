Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on 26th January, the Lucknow Police team is carrying out foot patrols and intensive checking at important markets, roads, and crossings across the city.

The police are also conducting a security campaign with the dog squad and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team at key locations such as malls, metro stations, and markets in the central zone area.

Police conducted a checking campaign in the Hazratganj area. The security arrangements are being reviewed to ensure smooth and safe Republic Day festivities.

Meanwhile, a rehearsal for the cultural programs of the Republic Day Parade will take place in front of the Vidhan Bhavan on 25th January 2025. The rehearsal is scheduled from 08:45 AM to 11:15 AM, during which traffic diversions will be in effect, according to an official release.

Normal traffic will be restricted on the main road between Hazratganj Crossing and Royal Hotel Crossing during the parade rehearsal. Traffic will be diverted via alternative routes.

In case of medical emergencies or other urgent situations, ambulances, fire services, school buses, and hearse vehicles will be permitted on the restricted routes, provided they contact the Traffic Control number 9454405155 for assistance.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

The Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during the ceremonial march past, featuring units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

The Republic Day Parade will feature a cultural performance with 5000 artists and it will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience. (ANI)

