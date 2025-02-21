Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the preparations for Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26.

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Summons Rakhi Sawant To Record Statement on February 27.

"Maha Kumbh is in its final phase and the main bath is on February 26 on the occasion of Shivratri and we have come to review the arrangements...," Singh said.

"On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience as a large number of people are expected to come on the occasion of Shivratri and on the weekend...The irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and ensure that the water level of river Ganga can be increased...," Singh told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | Kutch Road Accident: 5 Killed, 23 Injured in Mishap Involving Private Bus and Truck in Gujarat, More Casualties Feared (See Pics and Video).

He further said, "For bathing, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of water should be less than three and dissolved oxygen should be than 5. The dissolved oxygen at the Sangam is 9-10 and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) is less than three consistently..."

UP DGP Kumar told ANI, "We are making arrangements for better traffic control, crowd management...We are continuously making efforts to ensure that the devotees don't face any inconvenience..."

On misleading content related to Maha Kumbh being circulated on social media, he said "We are continuously monitoring it and we have also lodged FIRs. We will also take action...We have lodged more than fifty FIRs so far..."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi on Friday highlighted the success of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, noting that this spiritual festival will bring more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the economy of the state.

Replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that the government has brought more than six crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.

"We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector... The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organization of Maha Kumbh. The Maha Kumbh is going to bring a growth of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," CM Adityanath said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)