Bhuj, February 21: Five persons were killed and 23 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck in Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday, officials said. The accident took place around 1 pm near Kera village on a highway and those injured were rushed to a hospital in Bhuj, they said. “There was an accident involving a truck and private bus coming from Mundra to Bhuj. Four persons died on the spot, while one passenger succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A total of five persons have died,” Kutch West Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda said. Ahmedabad Road Accident: Couple Dies, 2 Children Injured After Their Car Collides With Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Kutch Road Accident

The official said 23 persons sustained injuries in the accident and they are being treated at J K General Hospital in Bhuj. District Collector Amit Arora said two of those injured are in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the vehicles collided or one rammed into the other.