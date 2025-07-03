Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Crime Branch in Bhopal has registered an FIR following a complaint by the Additional Director of the Madhya Pradesh Ministry of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, alleging fraudulent withdrawal of scholarship funds of more than Rs 57 lakh by certain madrasas and institutions.

According to Additional DCP, Crime Branch Bhopal, Shailendra Singh Chauhan, a central government investigation has revealed that some madrasas have illegally claimed scholarship money in the names of Class 11 and 12 students.

He added that there are a total of 40 such madrasas with around 972 students reportedly enrolled in these institutions.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "The Crime Branch has registered an FIR. Additional Director of the (state) Ministry of Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare filed a complaint, which states that an investigation conducted by the central government has revealed that some madrasas and institutions have fraudulently withdrawn scholarship money in the name of class 11th and 12th students without recognition. The number of these madrasas is more than 40, and about 972 students study in them. The investigation so far has revealed that an amount of more than Rs 57 lakh has been fraudulently withdrawn..."

The official further stated that scholarship applications are processed and forwarded by nodal officers at different levels, and they too would be questioned as part of the investigation.

"Our investigation aims to determine whether the scholarship was genuinely offered or if students were misled through fraudulent means. If they have been made to stand on a false note, then this is a matter of concern... We have sought the relevant documents for investigation. Scholarship application forms are submitted and forwarded by the concerned nodal officers at various levels, so they will also be questioned," he added. (ANI)

