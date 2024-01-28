New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Home Minister Amit Shah here in the National Capital on Sunday and discussed various issues regarding his state.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting in a post on X, Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, "Today there was a meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav and there was a meaningful discussion on various issues related to the development and good governance of the state."

Responding to his tweet, CM Yadav expressed "heartfelt gratitude" to Amit Shah for today's meeting.

"Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, today's meeting with you was very intimate and energizing. Heartfelt gratitude.," he posted on X in Hindi. (ANI)

