Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and sought blessings for the well-being of the people of the state.

Additionally, CM Yadav also worshipped at Kaal Bhairav temple and prayed to shower happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.

Taking to social media account X, CM Yadav said, "I worshipped Baba Vishwanath ji in Kashi and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state. May Lord Mahadev bless everyone. Har Har Mahadev!"

Similarly, in another post, he added, "I had the good fortune to worship at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. I pray to Lord Kaal Bhairav to shower the blessings of happiness and prosperity to all the devotees and the residents of the state."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Varanasi to attend the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be held here on Tuesday. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also attend the meeting.

During the meeting, key issues including regional security, development, health, administrative coordination, and state-specific concerns will be discussed.

The Central Zonal Council aims to strengthen cooperation among states, resolve inter-state disputes through dialogue, deliberate on matters of common interest, ensure equitable utilisation of natural resources, and promote developmental activities in sensitive regions.

The Central Zonal Council comprises the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting is being organised by the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

