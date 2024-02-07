Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday met the victims of Harda's firecracker factory blast incident undergoing treatment at the district hospital on Wednesday.

A massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory located in the Bairagarh area of Harda district on Tuesday morning, which resulted in the death of 11 people and left over 170 injured.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke, with window panes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered.

Dozens of houses located nearby were gutted in the incident that took place. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Several vehicles also engulfed in fire following the explosions.

Visuals from the scene showed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) removing the debris on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested in connection with the firecracker factory blast incident, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Aggarwal and Somesh Aggarwal. Harda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kanchan said that they were questioning one more person in connection to the blast incident.

"We have taken two persons into custody named Rajesh Aggarwal and Somesh Aggarwal, from Sarangpur. They have been booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (common intention). Another accused, Rafiq Khan, is also being questioned," the police official told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met the injured admitted to Hamidia Hospital in the state capital, Bhopal.

He said, "Out of the 12 patients brought here, one has lost life. There are 11 patients as of now. Two are undergoing an operation." "I met 9 patients. The rescue operations are underway. I have asked for an inspection report of similar places from all the districts. I will go to the spot tomorrow after the assembly session. We have ordered an inquiry. We will take action that they will remember," CM Yadav told reporters.

Following the incident, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

