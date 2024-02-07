New Delhi, February 7: The Budget session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Wednesday. The session, which began on January 31, was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said on Tuesday that the government will table a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014, when the BJP came to power defeating the Congress. Parliament’s Budget Session Begins on January 31, With President Droupadi Murmu Address; Last of Present Lok Sabha.

With the agenda items like the Finance Bill, budget discussion and demand for grants yet to be taken up by Parliament and the white paper also to be tabled, sources had said it was considered necessary to extend the session's duration by a day. Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Set to Respond to 'Motion of Thanks' to President's Address in Lok Sabha Today, BJP Mandates Presence of MPs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 'white paper' to highlight the country's poor economic condition when the Congress-led UPA left power, as often charged by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and how the incumbent dispensation brought the turn around.

She will table it in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Parliament usually does not function on weekends but there have been instances in the past when the Houses have met on Saturdays.