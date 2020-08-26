Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Eight people have been rescued so far in the Dewas building collapse incident in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

A two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas on Tuesday.

The rescued people have been sent to the hospital. The search and rescue operation is on.

Municipal corporation and other teams are engaged in the rescue operation, said Jagdish Dawar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dewas.

More people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The building belongs to the person named Zakhir Sheikh. (ANI)

