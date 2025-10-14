Indore (Madhya pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early hours on Tuesday, said an official.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector of Police Fire Brigade, BD Hooda said no information on casualties or injuries has been reported yet.

"We got information about a fire breaking out in a chemical factory around 0200 hours. 13 fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire. The fire has been brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There is no loss of lives in the fire incident, " Hooda said.

Visuals showed a plume of smoke emanating from the chemical plant building.

More details awaited. (ANI)

