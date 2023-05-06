Deepak Joshi with Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Deepak Joshi on Saturday joined the Congress party ahead of the State Assembly elections slated later this year.

Joshi joined the Congress party in the presence of Former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath at Congress headquarters in the State capital Bhopal.

Also Read | LIVE -- Charles III to Be Crowned King in Coronation Event.

Joshi arrived at the Congress office carrying a framed photograph of his father, Kailash Joshi, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)