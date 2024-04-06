Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, has also landed in the fray to campaign in support of his father.

Mahanaaryaman Scinda spoke to ANI on Saturday and made an appeal to the youth to exercise their franchise in the upcoming LS polls.

"This time, the entire world is looking at India because India is the largest democracy in the world. Today, there are about 70 per cent of youth voters in this democracy. It is a matter of great pride for me as a youth that today the world is watching our country, how we are contesting elections and will go to vote."

"I would like to tell all the youth and request them to utilise their voting rights and vote for whoever one trusts," he added.

When asked about campaigning with Jyotiraditya Scindia, he said that it was not the first time for him to go out to gather support for the party, and he regularly visits those areas, whether there were elections or not.

"This is not the first time for me to go out campaigning or visiting the area, especially Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar. I always go there whether there are elections or not. The relationship that I and my family have with the people has been there for years, we have brought progress and development here. We have connected with the people. This is not a new thing for me, I have always been among people. But right now there is election time, so we will go with a little more enthusiasm. But in general for me it is nothing new, it is my family and I will always go there," he added.

Speaking about his interaction with youth, the union minister's son said that he liked to communicate with the youth and to give guidance from his experience.

"I like to communicate with the youth. Whatever guidance I give from my experience is the biggest thing for me. Because I have had experience at the international level as well as within the country. How are businesses running, economy running and how is the availability of employment arising in India and abroad? So I want to guide people and tell our youth. Because as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today he wants youth not to go looking for a job but to create employment. This is a very powerful statement for me. We are watching how many startups are coming into the economy, how many youth are joining the economy and how many youth are providing employment. This is a very big thing, if we achieve this then no height is enough for our country India," Scinda said.

When questioned how he would interact with the youth or campaign, the union minister's son said that he explained to others about what benefits he received from the new rules and policies via examples.

"Whenever I go for campaigning or for a dialogue or go to meet the youth, my style is the same. I want to tell people through my example that being a youth what benefits I have got, experiences I received with these new rules and new policies. I make people understand from the example, how should they take a step in Startup India, how should they look for opportunities for employment. If they face any other difficulties, such as if no one is aware regarding any scheme, then how one should get information about the scheme. I discuss all these things with the youth," he added.

Union minister Scindia is contesting elections from Guna parliamentary seat in the upcoming LS polls. The election will be held here in the third phase with seven other parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The votes will be counted on June 4.(ANI)

