Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Police have killed a naxal in an ongoing encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, a police officer said on Sunday.

"An encounter between police and Naxalites continues in Kanha National Park of Mandla district. Mandla Hawkforce Police surrounded 15 to 16 Naxalites. One Naxalite was killed in Chimta Camp of Kisli Zone," as per Mandla SP Rajat Saklecha.

More details are awaited (ANI)

