Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two people, recovered around 13.7 kg of Alprazolam worth around Rs 3.44 crore after busting an allegedly illegal manufacturing plant of the medicine in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, the agency said on Sunday.

One of the arrested individuals, Roop Singh Chauhan (51), is a former operator of pharmaceutical firms and a B Tech graduate who is currently out on bail in a 2021 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case. Another individual, Abhijeet Singh Chauhan (39), is a former official of the Indian Red Cross Society and a B Pharm graduate.

"Pursuant to the vision of PM Narendra Modi of a Drug Free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat) and acting upon the directives of Home Minister, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved significant success in dismantling clandestine labs engaged in the illegal preparation of Alprazolam", the NCB noted in an official statement.

On October 18, NCB's Indore Zonal unit had a breakthrough against illicit drug manufacturing, as it successfully busted a clandestine laboratory engaged in the illegal preparation of Alprazolam (powder form) near IPCA Laboratory, Gram-Sejawata, Mhow-Neemuch Road, Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh).

Based on specific and reliable intelligence, NCB teams maintained sustained surveillance over the suspected location and movement of traffickers. The operation culminated in the seizure of 13.762 kilograms of Alprazolam, valued at approximately Rs 3.44 crore in the illicit market.

Alprazolam, regulated under the NDPS Act, is a controlled prescription medication frequently misused as a recreational drug. It is also used in Toddy adulteration (in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) and Heroin adulteration (in Rajasthan, MP & adjoining areas), increasing profit margins", the NCB further stated.

In addition to the narcotic drug, the team seized lab equipment used in the manufacturing process, including round-bottom flasks, oil baths, condensers, stirrers, and thermometers. Subsequently, precursor chemicals and solvents were also recovered, namely Ethyl acetate (7.5 Litres), Isopropyl alcohol (2.5 Litres), Toluene (2.5 Litres), Methanol (40 Litres),

Chloroform (7.5 Litres), Acetic acid glacial (500 ml), Hydrochloric acid (500 ml), Magnesium sulphate (500 mg), Sodium bicarbonate (522 gm), and Sodium chloride (500 gm).

According to the Bureau's preliminary investigation, both individuals used their pharmaceutical background and facilities to manufacture Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, in violation of legal provisions. They are using the hired warehouse located in Gram-Sejawata, on Mhow-Neemuch Road (State Highway-31), Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) for illegal manufacturing of Alprazolam since January 2025.

Further investigation is underway to identify the supply chain, financial links, and potential interstate connections of the accused. (ANI)

