New Delhi, October 19: A 30-year-old delivery man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a German woman in southwest Delhi’s Safdarjung area, police said. The incident occurred on October 12 around 6:30 pm when the woman received a parcel delivery at her residence. According to her complaint, the delivery agent handed over the package and left, but returned a few minutes later claiming he needed the one-time password (OTP) for confirmation.

While waiting for the OTP, the man allegedly inserted his left hand into his pants and touched his private parts. The woman stated that after she provided the OTP, he attempted to grab her, prompting her to step back and slap his hand. She then ordered him to leave immediately. Udaipur Shocker: French Tourist Raped After Cafe Party Under Pretext of Showing Her Scenic Spots in Rajasthan, Accused Absconding.

Following her complaint, police formed a team to investigate. CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the locality was examined to verify her version of events. The suspect was seen in the clips, which helped officers confirm his identity. With assistance from the delivery company, the accused was identified as Hariom. Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining ‘Moksha’, Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

A search operation was launched, leading to his apprehension. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the complainant had recently arrived in India for academic purposes. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier this year, in March, a British national was allegedly raped and molested at a hotel in Mahipalpur, leading to the arrest of a man and a housekeeping staff member.

In 2022, a 40-year-old cab driver was arrested after allegedly making obscene gestures towards a British woman and her friend in , forcing them to alight from the vehicle before reaching their destination.

