Asilver crown offered to Mahakal during the Bhasma Aarti on Tuesday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A silver crown was offered to Mahakal at the Mahakaleshwar temple during the Bhasma Aarti on Tuesday morning.

Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual performed at the revered temple.

It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5.30 in the morning.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is a popular Hindu shrine dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines that are said to be the most sacred abodes of the deity.

Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed only in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain.

This aarti is performed at 4 am with the fresh ashes from the pyre.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the temple is situated on the side of the River Shipra. (ANI)

