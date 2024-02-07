Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested in connection with Harda's firecracker factory fire incident, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left 173 injured, an official said.

A massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory located in the Bairagarh area of Harda district on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Non-Local Shot Dead, Another Injured by Terrorists in Srinagar’s Shaheed Gunj (Watch Video).

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke, with window panes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered.

Dozens of houses located nearby were gutted in the incident that took place. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Several vehicles were also caught fire in the explosions.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 24-Year-Old Old Youth Kills His Teenage Friend With Bat After Losing Cricket Match in Jhalawar.

Inspector General of Police (IG), Narmadapuram Zone, Irshad wali, told ANI, "There are three accused in the matter against whom the case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (common intention) and relevant sections of Explosive act. All of them have been arrested and they were produced before the court."

He further said the debris removal work was almost completed but the administration would conduct the operations repeatedly for two-three more times to avoid any kind of doubt.

"As of now, the debris removal work has been almost completed but we will conduct the operation repeatedly for two-three more times so that there should not be any kind of doubt. The missing persons are continuously being monitored and helpline numbers are active. Help desk teams are present at the police station, hospital and incident site. If any person has to report for the missing persons then one can visit these places," the officer said.

So far there are only two missing reports. One unidentified female body is in the mortuary. Her DNA test will be conducted with the family members of the missing complainants. The area will be cordoned off and loose structures will be monitored so that no further damage occurs, he added.

Earlier, the police said that two people were arrested in connection with the firecracker factory blast incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Aggarwal and Somesh Aggarwal. Harda Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kanchan said that they were questioning one more person in connection to the blast incident.

"We have taken two persons into custody named Rajesh Aggarwal and Somesh Aggarwal, from Sarangpur. They have been booked under IPC Sections 304, 308 and 34. Another accused, Rafiq Khan, is also being questioned," the police official said earlier.

Following the incident, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)