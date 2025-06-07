India News | Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Offers Prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Pradhan, Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a hostel and staff quarters at Prime Minister Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2.
The Union Minister Pradhan and CM Yadav also performed a ritual and inaugurated the hostel and staff quarters.
In an X post, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared glimpses of the event and appreciated Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya for working to create meritorious students under the National Education Policy 2020.
He wrote, "Today, along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ji, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot ji and other colleagues, inaugurated the new hostel and staff quarters of PM Shri School Navodaya Vidyalaya-2 in Alot, Ratlam and Sandipani Vidyalaya, Alot."
"I am happy that the state governments, including Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya, are working at a rapid pace on the vision of creating meritorious students in the National Education Policy - 2020," he added.He also mentio