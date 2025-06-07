India News | Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Offers Prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan, Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a hostel and staff quarters at Prime Minister Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

The Union Minister Pradhan and CM Yadav also performed a ritual and inaugurated the hostel and staff quarters.

In an X post, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared glimpses of the event and appreciated Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya for working to create meritorious students under the National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

He wrote, "Today, along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ji, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot ji and other colleagues, inaugurated the new hostel and staff quarters of PM Shri School Navodaya Vidyalaya-2 in Alot, Ratlam and Sandipani Vidyalaya, Alot."

"I am happy that the state governments, including Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya, are working at a rapid pace on the vision of creating meritorious students in the National Education Policy - 2020," he added.He also mentioned that Navodaya Vidyalayas have performed excellently, and more than 1100 students from these schools have been selected for IITs all over the country.

"This time, the performance of Navodaya Vidyalayas has been excellent. More than 1100 students selected in IIT from all over the country are from Navodaya Vidyalayas. It is a matter of even more satisfaction for us that more than half of these students are from poor and deprived sections. I have full faith that in the coming years, the students of PM Shri Navodaya Vidyalaya-2, Alot will also make their place in prestigious institutions like IIT, NEET, NIT," Dharmendra Pradhan wrote.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for NEP 2020, he wrote, "School is a modern temple for us. Under the National Education Policy - 2020 implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, work is being done to empower our new generation by connecting education through Indian languages, science, sports and other subjects. Prime Minister plans that in the next 2-3 years, all government and rural schools in the country will have broadband internet facilities, and AI-based education will also be made available. Our effort is to provide facilities equivalent to private schools and government schools as well." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)