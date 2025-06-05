Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a comprehensive advisory for the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festival, instructing people to strictly follow the rules and regulations while making sacrifices.

The board instructed all the District Collectors of the state to strictly follow the advisory issued and inform the general public about it to ensure that the rules are followed. The advisory emphasised maintaining hygiene, ensuring sacrifices should be performed in covered areas, and avoiding offering Namaz on the streets unnecessarily. However, if required, get permission from the administration.

"Keep the sacrifice places closed from all sides and spread necessary medicines at the said places. Take special care of cleanliness as your religious and moral responsibility on the occasion. Make the sacrifice only at the selected places, cover it well while taking it to your place. Throw the unused things after the sacrifice in a safe container kept by the Municipal Corporation/Municipality or at selected places only," the advisory read.

It further stressed that the sacrifice of restricted animals should not be performed under any circumstances and that the government orders must be completely followed.

"Do not record or circulate any videos or audio of sacrifice on social media platforms. Offer Namaz only inside the Idgah and on the mosque premises. Avoid offering Namaaz on the streets unnecessarily. If needed, ask permission from the administration," the advisory stated.

This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 7 in India. The holy festival, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice,' is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes yearly, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

