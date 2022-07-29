Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that photos of both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear in all advertisements related to the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, which is being organised in the state from July 28 to August 10.

The court also called for strict action to be taken against those involved in the tampering of ads with photos of the President and Prime Minister.

The order of the High Court came after Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sivagangai, filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court also said the Prime Minister's photo should have been shown in the advertisements for the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Tamil Nadu even if he was not in a position to attend.

In his petition, Kumar said the 44th Chess Olympiad is going to start on Thursday at Chennai's Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister is going to inaugurate this competition. The petition said the tournament, which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 10, has been funded largely by public tax.

"This is an event that can bring pride to a country of international importance but the ruling party (in Tamil Nadu) used it as an event for their political gain. Apart from the photographs of the President of India and the Prime Minister not placed, only the photograph of Chief Minister Stalin has been placed in these advertisements," the plea said.

Speaking to ANI, TN BJP chief K Annamalai said that the party never advises its cadres to go on posters.

"We never advise our leaders & cadres to go on posters as we're a very disciplined party. At the same time, some leaders do it with their rightful emotions about the central government's contribution; PM Modi was instrumental in bringing Chess Olympiad 2022 to India," he said.

"This got vindicated by the HC verdict of the Madurai bench today, which has given a very clear-cut order too. I hope the Tamil Nadu Government doesn't get into this the next time and politicise such matters," Annamalai added.

The petitioner in the court had demanded an apology from the Tamil Nadu government for not including the photo of the Prime Minister in advertisements.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, opined that Prime Minister's photo should have been shown even if he was not in a position to attend. He mentioned that the country should be highlighted in an environment where thousands of athletes from more than 100 countries are participating.

The 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Chennai. Besides, the state Chief Minister MK Stalin and PM Modi, actor Rajnikanth and several other prominent personalities were also present at the occasion.

The Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The upcoming edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will run till August 10. (ANI)

