Jaipur, July 28: A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft, on a training sortie from Uttarlai airbase in Rajasthan, crashed on Thursday evening, killing both pilots, the IAF said.

The aircraft met with an accident near Barmer at 9.10 p.m. and both pilots sustained fatal injuries, the IAF said in a tweet. IAF MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan’s Barmer (Watch Video).

The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families, it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

