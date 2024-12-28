Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' SIT to probe an alleged sexual assault case in Anna University as well as the FIR leak case.

Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan of Madras High Court constitute an all women IPS officers' SIT comprising Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal and Brinda to probe both the cases.

Judges directed Tamil Nadu Government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim for the trauma caused due to leakage of FIR. The court also directed Anna University to provide free education as well as boarding, lodging and counselling facilities to the victim to continue her studies.

The court directed Tamil Nadu DGP to ensure that leakage of FIR, in sexual offences cases against women and children, does not occur in the future. Judges dispose of the two public interest litigation petitions.

Judges also directed the state government to initiate necessary action, if necessary, against the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police for having conducted the press conference and revealed the details of the investigation to the press.

Attorney General PS Raman said leakage of FIR could be due to "technical glitch" on the part of NIC-national informatics centre-dealing with CCTNS.

He said the cops traced 14 persons having got access to FIR and sharing details including identity of victim; wants action to instil responsibility on the print, visual media and the public maintain confidentiality of victims of crimes against women, children, acid attacks etc.

The Bench questioned why the police did not take permission to address the media.

Responding to advocate GS Mani's claim that photos show accused with top leaders like Deputy CM, bench asked "Suppose, we are attending a marriage function, someone takes pictures, can you say have acquaintance with that person? we are not concerned with photos but the victim."

Further Responding to court's query, the AG said, "Unit heads- district collectors, SPs and Commissioners of Police-can address the press; they did not get prior permission from the government; Chennai city police Arun addressed the press only to allay fears in the minds of students."

He said police have not leaked details of FIR, they have the highest responsibility to protect confidentiality and identity of the victim. AG further filed a status report and another report in a "sealed cover" containing details including investigations.

Additional AG J Ravindran for Anna University said, " We are with the victim, she was given counselling to instil confidence, we interacted with her parents; university management is continuously in touch with victim, parents. Cop Arun did not mean to say conclusively that only one accused is involved; he answered a question to say "as of now" only one person is involved."

Additional AG requested some bar on the counsels for the petitioners revealing contents of the case and the court proceedings to the media. He said that the university has constituted a committee to deliberate on safety and security measures to be put in place.

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on the night of December 23. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan initiated the suo motu petition following a request made by an advocate, R Varalakshmi. However, the bench refrained from passing any order as the case needed to be listed by the Chief Justice. (ANI)

