Chennai, December 28: A 30-year-old man from Aminjikarai, Chennai, allegedly beat his 40-year-old friend to death after catching him with his live-in partner at his rented house. The incident took place early on Friday morning, December 27 at Mohanram's residence in MMDA Colony.

According to a report by Times Of India, The trio had been staying together at Mohanram’s rented house in MMDA Colony. One Friday morning, Mohanram woke up to strange sounds and noticed that his partner, Meenakshi, was missing. When he went to the next room, he was shocked to find her with his friend, Balachandran. Furious, Mohanram grabbed a wooden stick and attacked Balachandran, hitting him multiple times. In pain and fear, Balachandran ran out of the house, crying for help. Chennai Shocker: Drunk Cop Dies After Iron Grill Penetrates 30 cm Into Anus While Trying To Escape House Through Balcony After Quarrel.

Hearing Balachandran's cries for help, neighbours quickly rushed to his aid and took him to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital. Despite the doctors' efforts to save him, Balachandran sadly succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening. Chennai Shocker: Food Delivery Executive Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Kolathur 2 Days After Woman Customer Scolds Him for Being Late To Deliver Groceries.

The Aminjikarai police have registered a case based on the complaint filed and arrested both Mohanram and Meenakshi in connection with the brutal murder of Balachandran. Mohanram is accused of attacking his friend in a fit of rage, while Meenakshi is also being held in connection with the incident.

