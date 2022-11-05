Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): The world-famous Meenakshi Amman Temple also known as Shri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu has launched a new website.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sri Meenakshi Amman temple Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer Arunachalam said, "The old temple website www.maduraimeenakshi.org. developed by a private developer has been shut down. Instead, the temple authorities have launched a new official website, which will be developed and maintained by the state government. The new official website of Meenakshi Amman Temple can be accessed at https://maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in/."

All details about the temple and services at the temple have been made available to the public on this new website.

"Also, steps are being taken to pay the donations to the temple and the fees for the services performed in the temple through this website. The new website is the only official site of the temple and there are no other official websites," Arunachalam added. (ANI)

