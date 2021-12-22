Madurai/Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI) A head constable was killed and another policeman sustained serious injuries on Wednesday after an old building collapsed in Madurai, the government said.

Expressing grief and conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased head constable and a government job to his wife.

Stalin ordered an assistance of Rs five lakh to the family of another policeman, also a head constable, who was severely injured, an official release said.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a dilapidated building collapsed on two head constables who were standing on a street in Madurai as part of night patrol.

While Saravanan was killed on the spot, another head constable Kannan sustained severe head injury and hand fracture and was rushed to a hospital, where he is being treated.

The two policemen were attached to the Villakkuthoon police station in Madurai. PTI

