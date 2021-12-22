Maharashtra, December 22: In yet another horrifying case of sexual assault, a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped in Mumbai. The family of the victim has filed a complaint at the police station.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the victim had run off the home on November 28 following a squabble at home. She had boarded a train from Diva and had gotten off the train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl Raped In Shahjahanpur District; FIR Registered.

The victim, after she had run off, was traced a few days later. Reportedly, the victim is unable to share her ordeal due to her condition. The police have launched a probe into the case. Meanwhile, Railway police are checking CCTV footage to gather more information.

