Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): YSRCP former MLA Koramutla Srinivasulu claimed on Tuesday that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has reduced governance to "self-promotion" and "attacking" the opposition. He held the state government and law and order collapse responsible for the "brutal" murder of the Dalit activist Manda Salman.

According to a press release issued by YSRCP, Srinivasulu claimed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are using every platform only to target Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy because, according to the former MLA, they have nothing to show in governance. The former YSRCP MLA claimed that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a "mafia state, with land, sand, liquor, mining and drug rackets flourishing under political protection, while corruption and illegal plunder have become routine".

He held the police failure directly responsible for the brutal murder of Manda Salman in Pinnelli village. He said Salman's only "crime" was supporting a party of his choice. He alleged that the deceased was forced to live outside his village due to fear.

"When the activist returned only to see his ailing wife, he was beaten to death with iron rods," he said.

Srinivasulu said the murder of the activist proves the total collapse of law and order. The former MLA demanded a CBI inquiry, strict action against the responsible police officials, and full rehabilitation of the family, including Rs one crore in compensation, 5 acres of land, and one government job. He asserted that the party will continue its struggle until justice is delivered.

Earlier on Sunday, the YSR Congress Party had sought an immediate appointment with the Director General of Police over the brutal murder of Dalit YSRCP activist Manda Salman of Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district.

In a letter to the State DGP, YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy alleged that Salman, who had been living away from his native village due to fear, was mercilessly beaten to death with iron rods after returning to see his ailing wife. He alleged that the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Reddy further claimed that since the TDP-led coalition government assumed office, Dalits have been "left without protection", and YSRCP Dalit activists are living under constant threat. He said the party would urge the DGP to ensure a fast-tracked and impartial investigation into the case and to take strict action against those responsible in accordance with the law.

Earlier, YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday over the death of a YSRCP worker, allegedly beaten to death by iron rods, accusing the CM of engaging in "violent politics.

"In a detailed post on X, Reddy questioned the Chief Minister over the death of the party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, calling the deceased -- namely Manda Salman -- "a victim of the consequences of Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) rule".

"Are you even eligible to govern? How many lives will you sacrifice for political parties? Even while holding the Chief Minister's post, will you engage in such chaos under the guise of the Red Book Constitution and political governance? What answer do you have for the murder of our party worker from Pinnelli village in the Gurazala constituency, Manda Salman--a Dalit, a poor man--who fell victim to the consequences of your party's rule?" Reddy accused. (ANI)

