Latur, Oct 28 (PTI) Considering the decline in the number of coronavirus cases and rise in recoveries, the local administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has temporarily shut 11 COVID-19 care centres, an official said on Wednesday.

Several COVID-19 care centres in the district do not have any patients at present, which is why the administration has shut 11 such centres temporarily from October 26, until further orders, Collector G Sreekanth said.

Also Read | CAT 2020 Admit Card Released; Candidates Can Download CAT Exam Hall Ticket From Official Website – iimcat.ac.in.

As on Tuesday, Latur has recorded 20,070 COVID-19 cases, of which 18,651 patients have recovered from the infection, while 600 have died of it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)