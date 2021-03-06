Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Thane in Maharashtra for kidnapping and killing the 22-year-old son of a building contractor, an official said on Saturday.

In his order of March 3, the detailed copy of which was made available on Friday, Thane Additional Sessions Judge VY Jadhav held Kalpesh alias Chotu Ramnath Saroj (32) and Ravindrakumar Yadav (29) guilty under sections 302, 364A and 389 of IPC for murder, kidnapping for ransom, and extortion and sentenced them to life imprisonment on each count, which will run concurrently, an official said.

The judge also fined them Rs 60,000, he added.

The two had kidnapped Ganesh Sriram, a CA student, on August 13, 2012 and demanded Rs 8 lakh from his father, said Additional Public Prosecutor Vinit Kulkarni.

The duo was caught by police while accepting Rs 2 lakh as ransom but confessed that they had already killed the 22- year-old, he said.

