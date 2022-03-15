Pune, Mar 15 (PTI) Pune police on Tuesday filed a 3955-page charge sheet in the 2020 Teachers Eligibility Test case, in which 15 people have been accused of tampering marks and favouritism in return for money.

Among those against whom the charge sheet has been filed in the first class judicial magistrate court are Tukaram Supe, suspended commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), education department consultant Abhijit Sawrikar, said Kumar Ghadge. senior inspector, Cyber Police Station.

The police probe has found that marks of over 7,800 candidates were fraudulently changed or tampered.

