Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) With the addition of 325 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,52,662, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of three more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,312, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar said the district for the first time recorded more than one lakh vaccinations against COVID-19 in one day on Saturday, when 1,01,297 people were administered the jabs.

With this, 51,25,876 people have so far been vaccinated in Thane district, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,704, while the death toll stands at 3,293, another official said.

Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal said 76,673 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, taking the total number of those inoculated in the district to 11,94,752.

