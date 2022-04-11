Latur, Apr 11 (PTI) A batch of 554 cadets of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday participated in the passing out parade in Latur district of Maharashtra on the completion of the 44-week training course.

The cadets were trained at the Subsidiary Training Centre at the BSF camp at Chakur in the Latur district, an official said.

BSF Inspector General Praveen Rathore reviewed the passing out parade at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground at the training centre.

The cadets also participated in a convocation ceremony on the occasion.

The 44-week basic training began on May 10, 2021, to March 26, 2022.

During the training, cadets were trained for physical efficiency, handling of weapons and ammunition, fieldcraft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duty, border management, law and human rights etc, the official said.

