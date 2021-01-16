Jalna, Jan 16 (PTI) Nine youths were arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a man who had cheated them with job promises, police said on Saturday.

Vithal Singh Jarwal was abducted in a SUV on January 14 from Jalna bus stand area, and after a complaint was received by an eye witness, CCTV footage of the area was scanned, said Sub Divisional Police Office Sudhir Khiradkar.

"After getting the registration number of the SUV used for the crime, and surveillance of cellphones being used by the abductors, we chased them through Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Satara over 16 hours to nab them," said Sadar Bazar police station inspector Sanjay Deshmukh.

"Nine people were held in Satara and Jarwal was rescued. They have claimed Jarwal promised them jobs and took money and documents but failed. After he started delaying repayment of money, the nine abducted him," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)