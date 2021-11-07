Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) With the addition of 95 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,66,631, while four deaths pushed the toll to 11,542, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | India Reports 10,853 New COVID-19 Cases, 526 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tops Global Leader Approval Ratings with 70% Approval, Highest Among 13 Global Leaders.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 percent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,149, while the death toll is 3,289, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)