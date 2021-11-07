New Delhi, November 7: The recent data from 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker' show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 70 per cent which is the highest among the global leaders from 13 countries across the globe. PM Modi, as per data updated on November 4, currently tops the list which features several influential world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Germany's Angela Merkel, Italian PM Mario Draghi among others.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrado follows Indian Prime Minister at the second spot with 66 per cent approval rating. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi currently stands third on the list with an approval rating of 63 per cent and Germany's Angela Merkel comes forth with 54 per cent approval rating. Australian PM Scott Morrison bagged the fifth position with 47 per cent. While US President Joe Biden currently holds sixth spot with an approval rating of 44 per cent. Global Leader Approval Ratings 2021: PM Narendra Modi’s Approval Rating at 70%, Highest Among 13 Global Leaders.

PM Modi Tops The Global Leader Approval Rating:

PM @NarendraModi ji continues to be the most admired world leader. With an approval rating of 70% he once again leads among global leadershttps://t.co/zlyROFfBIV pic.twitter.com/3fa2O4cW0M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 6, 2021

The Morning Consult Political Intelligence carries out the survey to find out the approval ratings for top leaders in 13 countries including France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Australia and the US. These approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country being surveyed. The samples sizes differ for different countries.

