Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI) An official of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad's minor irrigation department was on Tuesday arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor in return for clearing his drain cleaning bill of Rs 20 lakh, an official said.

Also Read | Drunk Man Kills Neighbour’s Goat in Bihar’s Aurangabad District, Arrested.

ZP District Water Conservation Officer Ramesh Kumar Gupta (54) had demanded money after the contractor had completed the work allotted to him in Salai in Ramtek, he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 To Be Launched Tomorrow During Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Gupta was arrested by the Amravati Unit of ACB in a trap in Udaya Nagar area on Tuesday evening, he said, adding that a Prevention of Corruption Act case was registered at Hudkeshwar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)