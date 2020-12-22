Thane, December 22: Timely action by an alert motorman of the Central Railway saved the life of a man lying unconscious on the railway track near Ambernath station on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am, when the motorman of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-bound train spotted the man lying on the tracks and applied the brakes, an official from Ambernath Railway police said. Central Railway Motorman Halts Local Train Between Ambernath and Ulhasnagar to Pee on Tracks, Video Goes Viral.

The train halted a short distance from the man, a resident of Buvapada, who was not injured in the incident, the official said.

The man was subsequently taken to the authorities and on questioning, it was found that he had fallen unconscious while crossing the track, he said, adding that the police have ruled out a suicide attempt.

